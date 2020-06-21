Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.38.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -765.40 and a beta of 1.52. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $119,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,433 shares of company stock worth $1,815,978 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 379,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1,080.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 53,290 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

