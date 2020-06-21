Lake Street Capital Raises Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $125.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.92.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $90.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $92.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,778.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,808 shares of company stock worth $1,848,680 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 134,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,706.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after buying an additional 125,008 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.