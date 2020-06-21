Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNDM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.92.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $90.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -274.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $72.02. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $92.95.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $358,970.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,680 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

