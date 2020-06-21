TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

TFSL opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.33.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen purchased 10,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $274,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after buying an additional 410,956 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 247,642 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TFS Financial by 691.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in TFS Financial by 101.8% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 111,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

