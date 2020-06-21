Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,333,178 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,333,178 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Old Republic International worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,968,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,180,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 277.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,885 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,037,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,448 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,778,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,300,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,488,199.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,400 shares of company stock worth $238,339 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

