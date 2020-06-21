Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.30 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Newell Brands worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 13.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,819,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 828,432 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,513.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 322,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 302,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

