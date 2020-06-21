Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 102,800 Shares of New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.52% of New Frontier Health worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the first quarter valued at $3,779,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Frontier Health in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

New Frontier Health stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.13. New Frontier Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

New Frontier Health Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019.

