Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,300 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

