Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,293,000 after buying an additional 3,150,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $51,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.34. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

