2,000 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 843.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 377,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 337,534 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,051,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,548,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,975,733,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,393,000.

GBIL stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

