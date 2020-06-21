2,000 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 843.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 377,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 337,534 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,051,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,548,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,975,733,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,393,000.

GBIL stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,333,178 Shares of Old Republic International Co.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,333,178 Shares of Old Republic International Co.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.30 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.30 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 102,800 Shares of New Frontier Health
Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 102,800 Shares of New Frontier Health
Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,300 Shares of Lincoln National Co.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,300 Shares of Lincoln National Co.
Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.
2,000 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Purchased by M&T Bank Corp
2,000 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Purchased by M&T Bank Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report