M&T Bank Corp Sells 309 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,594 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 125.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. First Solar’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $252,153.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,177.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,209 shares of company stock worth $2,059,432. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered shares of First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

