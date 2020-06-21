M&T Bank Corp Invests $203,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 110,644 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,293,000 after buying an additional 3,150,026 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 146,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 111,186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SBRA. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

SBRA stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.