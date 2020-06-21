PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.10% of PRA Health Sciences worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 25.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 165.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 131,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 16.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

