M&T Bank Corp Has $251,000 Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 46,554 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 107,865 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 48.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 997,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 326,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HP. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

HP opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 2.09.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

