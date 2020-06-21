Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Mercury General worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,322,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,484,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

MCY stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.92%.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph bought 103,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,737,155.80. Also, VP Brandt Minnich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $36,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 462,563 shares of company stock worth $17,041,104 over the last ninety days. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.