MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,914.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $160.80 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.52.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

