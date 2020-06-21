17,236 Shares in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWCH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth $60,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,278,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,087,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,957,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. Switch Inc has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

