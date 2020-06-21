M&T Bank Corp Buys 735 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,297 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Immunomedics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,802,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Immunomedics by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,381,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Immunomedics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,392,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,111,000 after acquiring an additional 120,987 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,767,000 after acquiring an additional 220,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMMU. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $36.21.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

