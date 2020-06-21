United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,610 shares of company stock valued at $19,031,356. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.89.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $118.36 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $127.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

