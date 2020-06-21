Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,913 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,833,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,194,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,827,000 after buying an additional 261,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after buying an additional 209,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 183,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after buying an additional 171,234 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

GWB stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

