M&T Bank Corp Has $244,000 Holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 28.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 73,787 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.