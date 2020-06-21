MML Investors Services LLC Sells 22,796 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,796 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 11,125,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,916 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,493,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,477 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,285,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,786 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

MLPX stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.