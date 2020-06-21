Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wendys were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wendys by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth about $43,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,964 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Wendys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wendys by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wendys from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

