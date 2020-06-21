Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,168,000 after buying an additional 1,770,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after buying an additional 668,599 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after acquiring an additional 155,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.