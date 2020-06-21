MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Shares in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,467 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 309.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

