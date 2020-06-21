MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 630,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,897,000. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

