MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 289.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,711,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,380,000 after purchasing an additional 92,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,449,000 after buying an additional 174,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,368,000 after buying an additional 325,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,984,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $45.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.