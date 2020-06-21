Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,766 Shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CBTX were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CBTX Inc has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $487.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.27.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.64%. Analysts expect that CBTX Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBTX shares. Stephens raised CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 10,000 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 13,000 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $235,430.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock worth $698,680. Corporate insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

