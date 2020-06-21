MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

