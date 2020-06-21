M&T Bank Corp Invests $226,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Unum Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,670,000 after buying an additional 904,370 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,265,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,038,000 after acquiring an additional 555,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,250,000 after acquiring an additional 62,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,180,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $46,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

