Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 475.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after buying an additional 296,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.23.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.