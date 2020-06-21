Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $433,000 Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXT opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

