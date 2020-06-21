Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,109 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ASGN were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 212.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 660,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 448,820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ASGN by 129.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 966.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on ASGN from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $29,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,483.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,203. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.31. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.04 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.