Bapcor (ASX:BAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.12

Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.24. Bapcor shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 1,943,611 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$5.12 and a 200 day moving average of A$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24.

Get Bapcor alerts:

In other Bapcor news, insider Andrew Harrison bought 6,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.40 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,003.60 ($21,279.15).

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australasia. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail & Service. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Bapcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bapcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.