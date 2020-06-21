Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWODF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TWODF stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

