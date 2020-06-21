Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,697.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $173,964.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,491.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,734 shares of company stock worth $3,205,063 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 142.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

