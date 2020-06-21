Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NUAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.
NASDAQ NUAN opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $25.28.
In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,697.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $173,964.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,491.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,734 shares of company stock worth $3,205,063 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 142.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
About Nuance Communications
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.