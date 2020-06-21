Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.50

Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and traded as high as $8.75. Flux Power shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 1,624 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

About Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

