Village Roadshow (ASX:VRL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.97

Village Roadshow Ltd (ASX:VRL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $1.99. Village Roadshow shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 294,940 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $380.59 million and a PE ratio of -10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.97 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.96.

Get Village Roadshow alerts:

In other Village Roadshow news, insider Jennifer Fox Gambrell 14,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th.

Village Roadshow Limited engages in the theme park and water park operation, film and DVD distribution, cinema exhibition operation, and sales promotion and loyalty program operation businesses in Australia and internationally. The company owns and operates theme parks and water parks that provide entertainment, rides, and slides for families and thrill seekers in Queensland's Gold Coast and Sydney, Australia, as well as Las Vegas.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Roadshow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Roadshow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.