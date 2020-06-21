Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.27

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and traded as high as $6.45. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 1,303 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 million and a PE ratio of 6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42.

About Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

