Christopher Dawson Sells 7,934 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $155,109.70.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 8,905 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $165,989.20.

On Thursday, May 14th, Christopher Dawson sold 10,668 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $141,457.68.

On Monday, May 11th, Christopher Dawson sold 5,008 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $73,066.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 221.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.41. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sunrun by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after buying an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Sunrun by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 248,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Sunrun by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunrun by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

