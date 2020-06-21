Laura Francis Sells 9,971 Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis sold 9,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $170,703.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SI-Bone stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.87. SI-Bone Inc has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $482.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.33% and a negative net margin of 60.51%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SI-Bone by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.