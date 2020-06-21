Short Interest in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Increases By 23.4%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 875,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 516,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $72,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 64.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 44.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 976.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.69.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $136.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

OFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

