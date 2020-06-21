Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $510,800.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $510,800.00.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $542,100.00.
  • On Thursday, April 9th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $448,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Tripadvisor Inc Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $433,000 Stake in Sensient Technologies Co.
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,109 Shares of ASGN Inc
Bapcor Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.12
Taylor Wimpey Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity
Nuance Communications Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
