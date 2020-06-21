Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $510,800.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $510,800.00.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $542,100.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $448,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

