ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Raised to $26.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Macquarie from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.76.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

