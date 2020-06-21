Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Raised to $46.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE:NUE opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. Nucor has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Nucor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 336,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nucor by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 355,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after buying an additional 44,645 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Nucor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 692,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

