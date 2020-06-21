Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Lifted to Buy at Craig Hallum

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

DSKE stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Daseke has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daseke will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Bonner purchased 76,884 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $125,320.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,509 shares in the company, valued at $225,769.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Shepko purchased 108,610 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $169,431.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,598.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 623,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Daseke by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Daseke by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

