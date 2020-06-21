Michael Arntz Sells 20,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $995,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 9th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $683,850.00.
- On Tuesday, April 7th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $667,650.00.
- On Tuesday, March 24th, Michael Arntz sold 13,558 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $595,874.10.
SMAR opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,194,000 after acquiring an additional 777,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,400,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,341,000 after buying an additional 1,105,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 15.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after buying an additional 414,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 124.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,976,000 after buying an additional 1,628,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
