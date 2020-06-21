Michael Arntz Sells 20,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $995,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Tuesday, June 9th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $683,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $667,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michael Arntz sold 13,558 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $595,874.10.

SMAR opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,194,000 after acquiring an additional 777,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,400,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,341,000 after buying an additional 1,105,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 15.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after buying an additional 414,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 124.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,976,000 after buying an additional 1,628,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.