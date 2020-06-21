Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $12.00 at SunTrust Banks

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ovintiv from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,728,000. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

