UBS Group Increases Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $45.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBT. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of CBT opened at $37.16 on Friday. Cabot has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,158,000 after acquiring an additional 521,461 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,894,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

