UBS Group Increases Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $45.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBT. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.
Shares of CBT opened at $37.16 on Friday. Cabot has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,158,000 after acquiring an additional 521,461 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,894,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.
