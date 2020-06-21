Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) PT Raised to $4.00 at Northland Securities

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daseke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. Daseke has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.90 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Daseke will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Daseke news, Director Brian Bonner acquired 76,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $125,320.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,509 shares in the company, valued at $225,769.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Shepko acquired 108,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $169,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,598.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 623,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 89,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.